Tokyo confirmed a single-day record 584 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, a significant rise from Friday’s 449 new infections.

Few people walk Asakusa’s Nakamise shopping street in Tokyo on Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic. | KYODO

The number of severe COVID-19 infections rose by two from the previous day to 55. The daily figure was based on 7,624 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, those in their 20s had the highest number at 137, followed by those in their 30s at 110 and people in their 40s at 95. Infections among those 65 or older totaled 88.

Saturday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 43,377.

The nation’s newly confirmed cases totaled 2,518 on Thursday, exceeding 2,500 for the first time since last Saturday, when the daily count hit a record 2,679.

On Friday, Japan marked 45 new deaths linked to the new coronavirus, a daily record, as the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country rose by eight from the previous day to 505, exceeding 500 for the first time, according to the health ministry.

The county’s daily tally of new COVID-19 infections the same day came to 2,442, topping 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day. Of the new deaths, 13 were reported in Hokkaido, eight in Tokyo, five each in Saitama and Osaka prefectures, four each in Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures, and three in Okinawa Prefecture.

