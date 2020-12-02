A Japanese research team said Wednesday it has detected antibodies that neutralized the COVID-19 virus in 98% of people who had been sick with the disease in tests performed six months after they became infected.

The team, led by Yokohama City University Prof. Takeharu Yamanaka, plans to conduct a follow-up survey to see whether the people will still have such antibodies a year after their infections.

In the latest survey, which was the largest of its type conducted in the country, the team checked blood samples from 376 people who had already recovered from COVID-19. The samples were collected six months after they were infected.

“In general, people with neutralizing antibodies are believed to carry a low risk of reinfection,” Yamanaka told a news conference.

“This gives some hope” in relation to the vaccines set to be released, with the study showing that immunity obtained through natural infection can last at least six months, according to Yamanaka.

He cautioned, however, that immunity acquired through natural infection is not necessarily the same as that obtained from a vaccine.

The study was conducted on individuals who expressed an interest in participating, mostly from Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and Osaka Prefecture. The average age of the participants, with equal numbers of men and women, stood at 49.

Of the participants, 71% had mild symptoms, 19% moderate symptoms and 6% severe symptoms, while 4% showed no symptoms.

The neutralizing antibodies were detected in 97% of the participants who experienced no or mild symptoms and 100% of those who experienced moderate or severe symptoms. Antibodies tended to be stronger in those whose symptoms had been more severe.

In the study, the team used cells from monkeys genetically modified to easily catch a virus similar to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. After injecting blood serum taken from the participants into the cells, the team examined whether infection of the cells was prevented.

Various types of antibodies are created inside human bodies in response to viral infections. Some antibodies do not prevent further infection.

Yokohama City University Prof. Akihide Ryo and other researchers jointly developed a reagent with Tosoh Corp. and Kanto Chemical Co. that can detect antibodies with a high degree of accuracy.

In a survey of the same 376 people, some antibodies were detected in only 80% of those who had esperienced no or mild symptoms, signaling the need to carefully select the types of target antibodies when checking COVID-19 exposure.

