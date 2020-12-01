Tokyo confirmed 372 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday as the number of severe COVID-19 infections fell to 62, down eight from the previous day.

The latest figure came a day after the capital reported 311 cases, bringing November’s tally to a monthly record of 9,857. The monthly tally surpassed the previous record set in August by around 1,700 infections amid a resurgence of infections in various parts of Japan as the winter season approaches.

The daily figure was down from a record 570 new cases logged Friday and was based on 4,384 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, those in their 20s had the highest number at 93 cases, followed by those in their 30s at 81 and people in their 40s at 58. Infections among those 65 or older totaled 58.

Tuesday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 41,311.

On Nov. 19, the metropolitan government raised its virus alert to the highest of four levels. And on Saturday, it began requesting restaurants and other establishments serving alcohol to shorten business hours by closing at 10 p.m. as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Amid the recent surge in infections nationwide, the cities of Sapporo, Osaka and Nagoya have also asked bars and restaurants to shorten their business hours for about three weeks, with subsidies provided for those who comply. But some establishments are refusing to follow the requests as they have already been hit hard amid the pandemic.

