A group of young Taiwanese people is working to spread information about progress in Fukushima Prefecture’s reconstruction after the meltdowns at a local nuclear plant triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Five members of the group, whose Japanese name is Fukushima Zenshin-dan, made a six-day tour of the prefecture last month.

On the final day, they talked with Japanese students in the city of Kitakata and exchanged views on ways to quell negative rumors about Fukushima due to the nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

“We hope accurate information is known to many people,” a member said, adding that the group will disseminate such information through social media.

The members visited the plant and were briefed on progress in work to dismantle its reactors and treat ever-increasing radioactive water stored at the plant to remove radioactive substances.

“I again realized the magnitude of the damage (from the accident),” member Wu Ting-chung, a 32-year-old corporate executive, said. “I hope the reactor dismantling will be accomplished without fail, though it may take a long time.”

In discussions held during the visit, participants, including students of Fukushima University and Yokohama National University, talked about problems that must be solved to advance Fukushima’s reconstruction further.

“I thought radiation levels in Fukushima were high, but actually they are not,” said another member, Hsieh Ping-cheng, 25, who studies at the Kyoto College of Graduate Studies for Informatics.

“There are people who do not know that life is quite normal” in many parts of Fukushima, Hsieh continued.

The Fukushima tour was planned by the Taiwan Society of Tokyo.

“We thought it important for Taiwanese themselves to send out information about the safety” of Fukushima as Taiwan keeps in place its restrictions on imports of foods and other items made in the prefecture, said Chien Hsien-shing, 66, head of the society’s secretariat.

The society will hold an event in Taipei in December at which members will report about progress in Fukushima’s reconstruction online.