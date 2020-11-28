One person died after a leisure fishing boat capsized following a collision with a cargo vessel at a port in eastern Japan early Saturday morning, the Japan Coast Guard said.

All 12 people from the fishing vessel were rescued from the sea but five had to be taken to the hospital, one of whom was later confirmed dead, according to the coast guard.

It received an emergency call around 5:35 a.m. following the incident at Kashima Port in Ibaraki Prefecture. No one onboard the 498-ton freighter was injured, it said.