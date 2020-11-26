Tokyo confirmed 481 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, while the number of seriously ill patients rose to 60 from 54 the previous day.

The new infection figure is based on 2,453 tests conducted, the metropolitan government said.

Among the new cases, those in their 20s had the highest number at 111 cases, followed by those in their 40s at 82 and in their 30s at 79. Infections among those 65 or older jumped to 83, compared to 54 the previous day.

On Wednesday, the daily number of new infection cases came to 1,948 nationwide.

According to the health ministry, the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients across the country increased by 31 to a record 376 on Wednesday.

The bed occupancy rates for coronavirus patients are rising, mainly in Hokkaido, the Tokyo metropolitan area and the Kansai region, fueling concerns over medical system capacity shortages.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)