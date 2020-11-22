The Kagawa Prefectural Government said Saturday that avian influenza infections have been confirmed at a poultry farm in Mitoyo, reporting this year’s eighth outbreak at such a facility in Japan.

Some 77,000 birds being raised at the farm will be culled.

After receiving a report on an increase in the number of dead chickens Friday, the prefecture conducted simple testing and found positive cases.

Genetic testing conducted later indicated that the virus is very likely to be highly pathogenic.

On Nov. 5, an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu was confirmed at a different poultry farm in Mitoyo. It was the first such outbreak in Japan in almost three years.

Since then, more bird flu cases have been found at farms in the city.