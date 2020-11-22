A magnitude 5.8 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 40 kilometers off the coast of Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sunday at 7:06 p.m.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

