Tokyo reported 522 new coronavirus cases Friday, the metropolitan government said, after the number of cases topped 500 for the first time the previous day at 534.

Of Friday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 122, followed by those in their 50s, at 92, and those in their 30s, at 89. Those age 60 or older came to 107.

The figure for Friday was based on 6,880 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 36,778. The number of seriously ill patients stood at 37.

The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Japan came to 2,388 on Thursday, hitting a record high for the second straight day.

The cases were found in 42 of the country’s 47 prefectures and at airport quarantine stations.

On Thursday, new infection cases also hit a record high in Hokkaido, at 267, in Chiba Prefecture, at 106, in Aichi Prefecture, at 219, and in the prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo, Yamaguchi and Wakayama, at 338, 132, 18 and 15, respectively.

Twenty-one new coronavirus fatalities were reported in the country the same day, including seven in Hokkaido, three in Osaka, two in Saitama Prefecture, and one each in prefectures including Shizuoka and Okinawa. The cumulative nationwide death toll from the virus totaled 1,968 as of Thursday.

