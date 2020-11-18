The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is making final arrangements to raise the city’s COVID-19 alert to the highest level to warn the virus is spreading, the Nikkei newspaper reported Wednesday.

Officials are expected to make the decision on Thursday at a meeting of experts. Among the measures considered is requesting stores to close early, the paper reported, citing several unidentified people.

Tokyo authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cases of the deadly coronavirus have been picking up over the past weeks, with the nationwide total reaching a record 1,736 daily cases on Saturday, according to a tally by public broadcaster NHK. The previous peak was hit in August and restaurants and bars were requested to close early then.

Tokyo had lowered the alert level to the second-highest rank on Sept. 10 after the daily number of infections had come down from a summer peak of 400-plus cases. Since the beginning of this month, however, daily infections have trended upward, reaching a three-month high of 393 cases last week.

The highest alert level indicates that "infections are spreading," versus the less serious "infections appear to be spreading."

Infections have also picked up on the northern island of Hokkaido, where the city of Sapporo requested Tuesday that residents stay home as much as possible.

Despite rising cases, Tokyo’s government doesn’t see any strains in hospital beds and testing capabilities, according to Nikkei.

Japan has drawn attention from other nations for its ability to control the spread of the virus without mass-testing or enforced lockdowns. Despite two previous flareups, deaths and serious cases remain low — Japan is far from the critical number of infections and deaths seen in many Western countries, with about 121,000 positive cases and 1,920 deaths reported so far — and hospitals haven’t been pushed to capacity. Life had been returning to normal, with sporting matches resuming and workers returning to offices.

Testing is also much lower, at a few thousand a day for Tokyo, a city with a population of 14 million.

But in recent weeks, officials have expressed concern over the increasing variance of infection clusters, with cases rising in nursing homes, hospitals and schools. Experts have pointed to an increased spread among younger adults tired of social distancing, as well as within foreign communities, which may struggle due to language barriers and more limited access to health services.

