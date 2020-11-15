NASA to launch SpaceX spacecraft with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and three other astronauts aboard. The U.S. space agency will launch the spacecraft developed by SpaceX, founded by billionaire Tesla Inc. co-founder Elon Musk. The launch was pushed back one day due to weather conditions.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to meet International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach. Suga will meet with Bach in Tokyo as Japan prepares to host the postponed games next year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for July-September quarter. Economists estimate Japan’s economy has seen a rebound after shrinking 28.1 percent in the April-June quarter, the sharpest contraction on record.
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum to hold online ministerial meeting.
Tuesday
Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to hold talks in Tokyo. Suga and Morrison are expected to discuss ways to deepen economic and security ties, including further cooperation toward a free and open Indo-Pacific, an idea promoted amid China’s rising clout and assertiveness in the region.
Wednesday
Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for October.
Japan Tourism Agency to release data on number of foreign visitors for October.
Supreme Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote value disparity in Upper House election in July 2019.
Thursday
This year’s Beaujolais Nouveau wine to go on sale.
Friday
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for October.
Annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum to be held online.
Saturday
Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies to begin two-day talks online.
Nippon Professional Baseball’s Japan Series to start.
Sunday
The Japan Racing Association’s Mile Championship horse race to be held at Hanshin Racecourse.