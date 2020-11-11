Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday it will stop taking new construction orders for coal-fired power plants as it makes a strategic shift to cleaner, renewable energy.

The decision in a medium-term business plan released the same day comes as the trend toward creating a greener society through substantial cuts in greenhouse gas emissions is gaining traction.

Toshiba will still complete existing orders for coal power plants.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to bring greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden also made the same pledge during his campaign.

Under the current plan compiled before Suga took office in September, the government aims for renewable energy to account for nearly a quarter of the country’s total power generation in fiscal 2030 while fossil fuels, including coal, will make up about half.

Japan has faced criticism from environmentalists for building coal-fired power plants overseas, particularly in Southeast Asia.

The nation has decided to tighten its rules on such exports, with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry seeking to reduce dependence on coal-fired power generation as a major energy source and boost renewable energy production.

The industrial conglomerate is a major player in the sector, holding about an 11% share of the global market, excluding China, for coal-fired power generation equipment.

General Electric Co. of the United States said in September it will withdraw from the coal power business.

Toshiba plans to invest around ¥160 billion by fiscal 2022 in the field of renewable energy, so sales from the sector will reach ¥650 billion in fiscal 2030, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Its renewable energy business, including solar power, had sales of ¥190 billion in fiscal 2019.

In the April-September period, the conglomerate reported a net profit of ¥3.49 billion, swinging back into the black for the first time in two years. Sales fell 19.9% to ¥1.37 trillion and operating profit plunged 94.0% to ¥3.11 billion.

It expects total sales to fall 8.8% to ¥3.09 trillion for the current business year through next March, while operating profit is projected to drop 15.7% to ¥110 billion.

Toshiba has not released its net profit outlook.

Meanwhile, the firm said Tuesday it aims to reduce the group’s greenhouse gas emissions from across all operational stages, including product development, production and sales, by 50% from the fiscal 2019 level by fiscal 2030.

The company aims to achieve the target by reducing emissions at production bases, developing energy-saving products and expanding the supply of renewable energy generation systems, such as for wind power.

The company plans to accelerate efforts to create a sustainable society by setting clear numerical targets for cutting emissions at a time when environmental awareness is growing around the world, company officials said.

Toshiba has also set the long-term target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80% or more by fiscal 2050.

