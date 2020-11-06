Tokyo confirmed 242 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure for new cases on the day was based on 1,464 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 32,135, while the number of seriously ill patients was 37.

Of Friday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 59, followed by those in their 30s, at 52, and those in their 40s, at 44.

The nation’s daily tally of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases came to 1,048 on Thursday, rising above 1,000 for the first time since Aug. 21.

In Hokkaido, 119 people were newly confirmed as infected with the virus, including 93 in Sapporo, the prefectural capital.

The daily count in Hokkaido surpassed 100 for the first time, after rewriting its record high on Saturday, at 81, and on Monday, at 96.

In Tokyo, the number of new cases confirmed Thursday was 269, bouncing back above 200 for the first time in two days.

In Shiga Prefecture, 21 new cases were reported, marking the first figure above 20 since Aug. 7.

Meanwhile, the nation’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,821, with a total of nine new deaths reported in seven prefectures including Tokyo, Osaka and Aichi.