Tokyo confirmed 269 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure for new cases on the day was based on 1,769 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 31,893, while the number of seriously ill patients was 38.

Of Thursday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 77, followed by those in their 30s, at 55, and those in their 40s, at 50.

Japan logged 624 new infections on Wednesday, while the nation’s COVID-19 death toll rose by four to 1,812.