Tokyo confirmed 209 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said, having registered 87 infections the day before.

The figure for new cases on the day was based on 2,251 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 31,502, while the number of seriously ill patients was 32.

Of Tuesday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 55, followed by those in their 30s, at 42, and those in their 50s, at 36.

On Monday, 489 cases were confirmed nationwide, while 12 deaths linked to the virus were reported. The new deaths included four in Tokyo and two in Osaka Prefecture. In Hokkaido on Monday, 96 new cases were reported, including 83 in Sapporo, the prefecture’s capital. The prefecture’s daily tally set a record high for the third straight day.