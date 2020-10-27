Tokyo confirmed 158 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said, a day after registering 102 cases.

Tuesday’s figure was based on 2,449 tests. People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 41, followed by those in their 50s, at 31, and those in their 30s, at 24. The government said 33 patients are in serious condition.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 410 new cases nationwide, while the country’s cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by eight to 1,741. The new fatalities included three in Tokyo and two in Kanagawa Prefecture.

The same day, Hokkaido confirmed 50 new cases, including a record daily high of 46 in Sapporo. In the city, new infection clusters occurred at two locations, including an eating and drinking establishment in the Susukino nightlife district, according to the Sapporo municipal government.