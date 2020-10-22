The National Police Agency (NPA) decided Thursday to end the mandatory use of hanko seals for all of the 315 police-related administrative procedures next year.

The procedures include those to seek permission for the use of public roads and certification of vehicle parking spaces.

The NPA aims to revise rules at the National Public Safety Commission and elsewhere by year-end to start accepting applications without affixed seals from the beginning of next year.

According to the agency, it receives 7.9 million applications for parking-space certification and 3.6 million for public-road use in a year.

Other procedures currently requiring seals include applications for permission to own a hunting gun and certification as a security service provider.

The agency also plans to consider scrapping hanko use in internal procedures such as for claiming travel and other expenses.