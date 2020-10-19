The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Monday it will launch a major overhaul of its systems following a full-day outage earlier this month and set up a panel aimed at creating new rules on how to resume trading in the wake of a suspension.

The bourse said it will hold drills for switching to a backup system in the event of a system failure and conduct thorough inspections of the system’s settings.

The panel will consist of various market participants including securities houses, investors and system vendors.

“Problems were found not only in the systems but also in operations, including criteria and steps toward trading resumption,” TSE Executive Officer Kawai Hiroki said during a news conference.

The bourse said the memory capability of a server in its trading system stopped functioning and its auto-backup system also failed due to a settings error. It said the setting was altered in 2015 when the trading system was updated, but the change was not reflected in its manual.

The TSE and its operator Japan Exchange Group Inc. submitted a report Friday on the cause of its system failure and preventive measures to the Financial Services Agency, which is expected to consider issuing business improvement orders based on the report.

The TSE suspended trading of all listed stocks on Oct. 1 for an entire day for the first time since its trading system was fully computerized in 1999.