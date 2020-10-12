Tokyo confirmed 78 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, the metropolitan government said, a day after recording 146 cases.

Monday’s figure is based on 2,713 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stands at 27,793. The number of seriously ill patients was 25, up by one from the previous day.

Of Monday’s total, people in their 20s and 40s made up the largest group of new infections, both with 20 each, followed by those in their 30s, at 18.

The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan, including infections among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 90,280 as of 3 p.m. Monday, up by 3,715 from a week before.

The cumulative COVID-19-related death toll rose by 30 to 1,643.

RELATED PHOTOS Tokyo confirmed 78 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday. | AFP-JIJI