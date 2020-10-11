Bank of Japan to release preliminary corporate goods price index for September.
Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for August. In focus is whether Japan’s core private-sector machinery orders will remain positive after the leading indicator of capital spending rose 6.3 percent in July from the previous month amid a slump in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on former advisers to Chinese gambling operator 500.com Ltd. indicted for bribery in casino graft scandal involving lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto. Masahiko Konno and Katsunori Nakazato, both former advisers to the Chinese company lobbying for a casino license in Japan, allegedly gave a total of ¥7.6 million ($72,000) worth of bribes to the House of Representatives member.
Tuesday
Supreme Court to rule on two cases involving former contract and part-time workers demanding to receive bonus and retirement money equal to those of full-time workers.
Japan’s men’s soccer team to face Ivory Coast in a friendly match in Utrecht, Netherlands.
Wednesday
Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors to hold teleconference.
Thursday
Supreme Court to rule on whether contract workers of Japan Post Co. are entitled to receive payments and treatment equal to those of full-time workers.
Friday
Hiroshima High Court to hand down ruling in appeal trial on damages suit filed by operator of Korean high school in Hiroshima which was excluded from the central government’s tuition subsidy scheme that covers most high schools in Japan. The lower court’s ruling turned down a pro-Pyongyang school operator’s claim demanding that the government pay ¥56 million in damages and revoke the decision to exclude Korean schools from the scheme.
Sapporo District Court to hand down ruling on Kazuya Fujiwara, accused of assaulting his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter Kotori Ikeda, who died in June last year. Prosecutors sought 18 years in prison for Fujiwara, who pleaded not guilty in the child abuse case. Kotori’s mother Rina Ikeda was also indicted, on charges of parental neglect, and is on trial separately.
Saturday
War-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo to hold annual autumn festival through Sunday.
Cabinet and ruling Liberal Democratic Party to hold memorial service for former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, who died last November. A memorial service for Nakasone, who was in office between 1982 and 1987, was postponed for seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday
Shuka Sho horse race to be held at Kyoto Racecourse.