The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 248 new coronavirus cases Thursday, a day after recording 142 cases. The figure is based on 6,554 tests in the capital.
The capital’s cumulative tally stands at 27,117. The number of seriously ill patients fell by two from the previous day to 22.
Out of Thursday’s cases, 49 were in their 20s, 61 in their 30s and 42 in their 40s, representing the three largest age groups for new cases.
