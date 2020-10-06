The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics to three people Tuesday, with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.

The three laureates shared this year’s prize for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole, Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, said at a news conference.

Penrose invented ingenious mathematical methods to explore Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity, according to the academy.

“He showed that the theory leads to the formation of black holes, those monsters in time and space that capture everything that enters them,” it said in a tweet.

Genzel and Ghez, meanwhile, discovered that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the center of our galaxy. A supermassive black hole is the only currently known explanation, the academy said.

It is common for several scientists who worked in related fields to share the prize. Last year’s prize went to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering a planet outside our solar system.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus.

The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of chemistry, literature, peace and economics.