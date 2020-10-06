The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 177 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, a day after recording 66 cases. The figure is based on 2,773 tests.

The capital’s cumulative tally stands at 26,727. The number of seriously ill patients remained at 25.

Out of Tuesday’s cases, 44 were in their 20s, 38 in their 30s and 30 in their 50s, representing the three largest age groups for new cases.

On Monday, a total of 281 infections were confirmed across Japan, while the total number of fatalities among infected people nationwide rose by four, including two in Tokyo.

In the northern city of Sapporo, the daily number of newly confirmed infections hit a record high of 35 on Monday. At a bar in the city’s Susukino nightlife district, 23 workers recently tested positive.

Meanwhile, Fukuoka Prefecture logged no new cases for the first time since June 28.

RELATED PHOTOS People walk in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Sunday. | KYODO