The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Thursday it has confirmed 235 new cases of COVID-19, after reporting 194 infections a day earlier.

The metropolitan government added that 6,443 tests had been conducted.

The total number of infections in the capital was 25,973 as of Thursday, while there were 22 severely ill patients in Tokyo.

Juntendo University Nerima Hospital in Tokyo has said that 40 people related to the hospital, including patients, nurses and doctors, had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday. Their infection routes are unclear.

The hospital stopped admitting new patients and accepting new outpatients without reservations.

