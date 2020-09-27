Tokyo Disneyland’s new area with attractions featuring the “Beauty and the Beast” movie to open. The area will open after a nearly five-month delay due to the pandemic. It houses a facility based on the 2014 animated superhero film “Big Hero 6.”
Tuesday
No major events.
Wednesday
The Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court to hold the first hearing in the trial of Takahiro Shiraishi, indicted for murdering, dismembering and storing bodies of eight women and a man in his apartment in 2017.
The Sendai High Court to hand down its ruling in an appeal trial on a damages suit filed by around 3,650 survivor plaintiffs over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis. The Fukushima District Court in October 2017 ordered the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. to pay a total ¥500 million ($4.7 million) to about 2,900 plaintiffs over the world’s worst nuclear crisis since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. The plaintiff’s side and defendants both appealed the decision.
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for August.
Thursday
Japan to ease entry restrictions for all countries. Japan will reopen its borders for all foreign visitors with permits including students and businesspeople, but excluding tourists, easing restrictions implemented to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank of Japan to release quarterly tankan survey. Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers in the June survey plunged to the lowest level since June 2009 due to the economic fallout from the pandemic. The key index measuring confidence among companies such as automobile and electronics makers plunged to minus 34 from minus 8 in March.
First anniversary of consumption tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent.
Japan national athletics championships to be held in Niigata through Saturday.
Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales for September. Japan’s sales of new cars fell 16.0 percent in August from a year earlier, reflecting weak demand due to the prolonged impact of the pandemic.
Friday
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release the unemployment rate for August.
Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release the ratio of job offers to job seekers for August.
The Mito District Court to hand down a ruling in the trial of Fumio Miyazaki, accused of assaulting driver after forcing him to pull over in high-profile road-rage incident. Prosecutors sought three years and eight months in prison for the company executive, accused of assaulting a man after reckless driving on an expressway in Ibaraki Prefecture.