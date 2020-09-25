Administrative reform minister Taro Kono said Friday the government will resume accepting complaints and opinions regarding red tape in government, following the recent suspension of a “hotline” set up by the minister due to a flood of messages.

A new form for submitting comments regarding bureaucratic sectionalism and excessive regulations was set up on the website of the Cabinet Office on Friday.

Earlier this month, Kono established a similar online form on his personal website to invite comments from the public to check himself.

But the form was closed only a day after it was opened, after Kono was overwhelmed by over 4,000 emails.

The government changed the name of the Cabinet Office’s existing regulatory reform hotline, which has been operated since March 2013, for use as the new red-tape hotline.

Messages will be delivered to related government agencies after being checked by officials of the Cabinet Office and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Asked whether he will check messages himself, Kono only said he will “look over those that need to be read.”

On the country’s traditional use of personal hanko seals, Kono said, “I’m determined to push the elimination of hanko use (in administrative procedures) if there are no proper reasons,” calling on all central government agencies to scrap the culture around the seals.