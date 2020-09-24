Tokyo confirmed 195 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus on Thursday, the metropolitan government said, after posting daily figures of less than 100 for three days in a row.

The number of tests conducted totaled 1,952, according to the authority.

Of the daily total, the number of people between age 20 and 49 stood at 123. The number of severely ill patients in the capital was 28, remaining unchanged from a day earlier.

Cases reported on or immediately after long holidays have typically been comparatively low due in part to reduced staffing at testing centers. Daily test figures earlier this month had routinely topped 4,000.

The number of new infections across the nation stood at 219 Wednesday, below 300 for the first time since Sept. 14. Six deaths were reported Wednesday.

RELATED PHOTOS People visit Yoyogi Park in Tokyo on Tuesday, the last day of the four-day holiday. | KYODO