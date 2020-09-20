Camping has been growing in popularity and sales of related goods have risen in recent months in Japan as people looking to go out with friends and family members amid the pandemic turn to outdoor recreation.

During a weekend earlier this month, a campsite with about 40 tents in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, was busy with campers of all ages.

“We can avoid the risk of being infected with the virus in such an open and large site even though we came as a group,” said a 22-year-old man who was setting up a tent with friends.

Sales of outdoor leisure goods went up following the government’s declaration of a state of emergency in April, an official of a camping product manufacturer said.

“Our monthly sales have been growing by between 10 and 35 percent from a year earlier since May,” said Yosuke Takanami, managing director of the outdoor goods development division at Captain Stag Co.

Takanami said barbecue grills and Dutch ovens were selling well in May and June in line with the government’s stay-at-home request. While the nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May, the government asked people to refrain from traveling across prefectural borders through late June.

Demand for folding chairs and tables has also been strong for not only home leisure activities but teleworking, industry officials said.

Another hit product is the solo camping tent, although such tents were gaining popularity even before the coronavirus outbreak, Takanami said.

“You can reduce the risk of infection if you sleep alone in a tent even if you go camping in a group,” he added.

Visitors to campsites notably grew once the travel restrictions were lifted even though Tokyo raised its own virus alert and asked its residents to refrain from nonessential trips to other prefectures in mid-July, industry officials said.

“Reservations for camp sites grew 30 to 40 percent in July and August from a year earlier after a sharp 80 percent fall in April and May,” said Atsuya Tanaka, director of Spacekey Inc. which operates online reservation service Nap, covering hundreds of campsites across Japan.

“Reservations by people living in Tokyo fell 30 to 40 percent from a year before” as the capital saw a resurgence of virus infections, but those by people in Kanagawa and Osaka, the two most populous prefectures after Tokyo, doubled and rose around 30 percent, respectively, Tanaka said.

Shimano Inc. is another company benefiting from the outdoor activity boom. Demand is growing globally for its bicycle components and fishing equipment, the company says.

The Osaka-based firm said it expects a 13 percent rise in net profit in its current business year ending in December.

“Sales of our bicycle parts in Europe and North America have been robust thanks to the increasing number of first-time bicycle buyers, as people are choosing to ride bicycles near their homes for a breather instead of taking a summer vacation abroad,” said a Shimano official.

