Administrative reform minister Taro Kono suspended on Friday a system to accept complaints and opinions regarding excessive regulations and bureaucratic sectionalism, due to a flood of messages.

The suspension came a day after Kono invited such information from the public through an online form set up on his personal website.

As far more messages than expected came in, the new hotline was temporarily closed in order to sort them, the minister said on Twitter.

He called on the public to use the Cabinet Office's regulatory reform hotline in the meantime.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed Kono to consider such a system upon the minister's appointment on Wednesday.

"Please send information about unnecessary regulations, regulations that hinder work, and concerns regarding sectionalism in government offices," Kono said on Twitter Thursday.

"I also welcome input from the people of Kasumigaseki," he added, calling on bureaucrats to submit complaints as well. Kasumigaseki is the district in Tokyo that is home to many ministries and agencies.

Suga said during a news conference after taking office as prime minister on Wednesday that he will place administrative reform at the center of his administration. He said he had suggested to Kono the idea of setting up a system for collecting complaints from citizens about the harm resulting from red tape.