Administrative reform minister Taro Kono said Thursday that he has set up a system to accept complaints and opinions regarding red tape in the government.

Kono said that he has set up an online form on his official website to accept information regarding bureaucratic sectionalism and excessive regulations, which he will check himself.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed Kono to consider such a system upon the minister’s appointment on Wednesday.

“Please send information about unnecessary regulations, regulations that hinder work, and concerns regarding sectionalism in government offices,” Kono said on Twitter.

“I also welcome input from the people of Kasumigaseki,” he added, calling on bureaucrats to submit complaints as well. Kasumigaseki is the district in Tokyo that is home to many ministries and agencies.

Suga said during a press conference after taking office as prime minister on Wednesday that he will place administrative reform at the center of his administration. He said he had suggested to Kono the idea of setting up a system for collecting complaints from citizens about the harm resulting from red tape.