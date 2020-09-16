Mariko Suga, the woman who became Japan’s new first lady on Wednesday, has been a devoted supporter of the political endeavors of her husband, Yoshihide, from behind the scenes.

The 67-year-old’s quiet demeanor is a stark contrast to that of Shinzo Abe’s wife and former first lady Akie, a socialite who has often posted on social media about meeting with celebrities and other public figures.

Some speculate that Mariko, a native of Shizuoka Prefecture, will likely hold back from diplomatic engagements as the first lady.

She has tirelessly assisted Suga throughout his career. Still, he has rarely slept at their home in Yokohama in recent years, instead staying in lawmaker’s accommodation near the premier’s office to be able to swiftly respond to any emergencies.

Suga, who is also known for his aversion to the limelight, has said he had a hard time convincing his wife to let him run for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. But in the end, she chose the tie he wore on Sept. 2 when he announced his candidacy.

The couple met while Suga was working as a secretary for the late Hikosaburo Okonogi, a former House of Representatives lawmaker. They have three sons.