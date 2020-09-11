The Fisheries Agency said Friday it has proposed increasing catch quotas for Pacific bluefin tuna by 20 percent, citing a recovery trend in the stock of adult fish with spawning ability.

The proposal calls for a 20 percent expansion both in quotas for fish weighing less than 30 kilograms and for larger fish.

The agency has presented the proposal to the Northern Committee of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission. The panel, which discusses resources management for Pacific bluefin tuna, has 10 members, including Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

If the proposal is approved by the panel, Japan’s quotas will be increased by 801 tons for small tuna and by 976 tons for large tuna.

The panel will meet Oct. 8 online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult for participants to adjust differences in opinions.

It is unlikely that the panel will reach agreement as the United States is expected to object to increasing the quotas.

