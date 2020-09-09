Tokyo reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after posting 170 cases.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 913 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients had risen from 21 a day earlier to 24.

Wednesday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 22,168.

RELATED PHOTOS People wait to cross an intersection in Tokyo's Marunouchi business district in August. | BLOOMBERG