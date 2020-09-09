Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya, who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing cannabis, has admitted to the charge, saying the drug was for his personal use, police said Wednesday.

“I understand what I did violated Japanese law,” the 44-year-old actor, a half-brother of the late designer Kansai Yamamoto, was quoted as telling the police.

Just after his arrest, the actor told investigators he would not speak without his lawyer being present, the police said earlier.

Iseya, whose major works include the film version of the swordsman-featuring popular manga series “Rurouni Kenshin,” is suspected of having a bag containing about 7.8 grams of cannabis at his home in the capital’s Meguro Ward.

The police found ash believed to be from burned cannabis in an ashtray on a living room table at his home, investigative sources said.

During a search, the police allegedly found four bags containing 20.3 grams of cannabis in a desk drawer with a street value of around ¥120,000 ($1,133). The amount suggests he habitually used the drug, according to the sources.

Investigators also found cigarette rolling papers on the table together with the ashtray, they said.