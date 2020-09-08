Two Australian media firms have rushed two of their China-based reporters from the country after police there demanded interviews with both journalists, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) reported on Tuesday.

An ABC correspondent based in Beijing and the Australian Financial Review’s (AFR) correspondent based in Shanghai boarded a flight to Sydney on Monday night after they were questioned separately by China’s Ministry of State security, the report said.

The journalists took shelter in Australia’s Embassy in Beijing and Consulate in Shanghai as diplomats negotiated with Chinese officials to allow them to safely leave the country, the report said.

The two journalists landed in Sydney on Tuesday morning, according to the report.

The evacuation means for the first time since the mid-1970s there were no accredited Australian media journalists in China, with correspondent for The Australian Will Glasgow also out of the country, the ABC reported.

Reuters could not immediately reach ABC and AFR for comment.

KEYWORDS China, media, censorship, Australia, rights