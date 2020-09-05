Tokyo reported 181 new coronavirus cases Saturday, up by about a third from a day earlier.

The positive confirmations came out of a total of 4,972 tests conducted. The number of seriously ill patients fell by one to 27, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement. The capital reported 136 cases on Friday.

That brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 21,656 with at least 369 deaths.

