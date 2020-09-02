The dollar strengthened to levels above ¥106 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, aided by buying stemming from Tokyo stock rebound.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.06-07, up from ¥105.65-65 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1874-1874, down from $1.1990-1991, and at ¥125.94-95, down from ¥126.68-69.

After dipping below ¥105.90, the dollar rose past ¥106.10 in midmorning trading thanks to buying by Japanese importers taking heart from the 225-issue Nikkei average’s spurt at the outset. But the dollar later attracted renewed selling and then got stuck within a narrow band.

“The dollar’s rebound against the euro following the single currency’s rise to top $1.2000 the previous day also prompted buying of the greenback vis-a-vis the yen,” a Japanese bank official said.

An asset manager pointed out that players were waiting for fresh incentives after pushing up the dollar to levels around ¥106.00, which roughly matches the current 25-day moving average.