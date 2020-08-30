Former defense chief Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice to be the nation’s next prime minister, gaining 34.3 percent of support and far outpacing other potential candidates, according to a Kyodo News survey released Sunday.

Ishiba, who has been a rare critic of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration, was followed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga with 14.3 percent and Defense Minister Taro Kono with 13.6 percent.

The nationwide telephone poll, conducted in the wake of Abe’s announcement of his resignation on Friday for health reasons, found that 48 percent plan to vote for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a next Lower House election under the proportional representation system.

The two-day survey from Saturday also found 58.6 percent think Abe’s resignation in the middle of his term was appropriate, followed by 25.3 percent who said it came too late and 12.7 percent who felt it was too soon.

Despite Ishiba often being a front-runner in surveys of lawmakers whom voters prefer to see as the country’s future leader, the chance of him winning the forthcoming LDP presidential election, possibly to take place on Sept. 14, is not necessarily high, largely because he is less popular with the party’s parliamentarians.

Ishiba won against Abe in the first round of an LDP presidential election in 2012, due to strong support from rank-and-file members of the party, but was defeated in the second round when only lawmakers were allowed to cast ballots.

As for the upcoming LDP presidential election, citing Abe’s sudden resignation amid the coronavirus pandemic, the party’s leadership is planning to have a scaled-down version excluding votes from grassroots members.