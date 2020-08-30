  • In this image made from video, a 3-year-old girl is lifted into the air by a large kite during a kite festival in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, on Sunday. | DAINESE HSU
TAIPEI – A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.

