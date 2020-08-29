The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 247 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, exceeding the 200 mark for the fourth straight day.
That brought the capital’s cumulative total to 20,569, with 32 people in serious conditions, the local government said in a statement.
The daily figures from the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.
KEYWORDS
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.