The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 247 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, exceeding the 200 mark for the fourth straight day.

That brought the capital’s cumulative total to 20,569, with 32 people in serious conditions, the local government said in a statement.

The daily figures from the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

RELATED PHOTOS Pedestrians cross a street in the Marunouchi District of Tokyo on Friday. | BLOOMBERG