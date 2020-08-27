The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday confirmed 250 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the capital’s cumulative total to 20,096.

The single-day increase in the capital compared with 236 reported Wednesday, with the number of infections rising after falling to double digits earlier this week.

The daily figures from the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

Tokyo has seen new infections in triple digits for almost the entire month, except for Monday. Although the capital saw a daily record of 472 on Aug. 1, the number of cases has been on the decline since mid-August.

RELATED PHOTOS People visit an observation deck in Tokyo on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI