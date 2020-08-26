The government plans to decide next month whether to add Tokyo to its Go To Travel tourism support campaign, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Wednesday.

The decision will be made at a meeting of the government’s subcommittee on countermeasures against the new coronavirus, Nishimura told a Diet meeting.

Nishimura referred to expert analysis showing that coronavirus infections in Tokyo have been declining since peaking around late July.

“The government will make a decision at a subcommittee meeting in September, while analyzing the infection situation,” he said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that as Tokyo is densely populated, its inclusion in the campaign would have profound positive effects.

The travel subsidy program was launched on July 22 as part of an effort to support the tourism industry, which was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

The government decided to exclude travel from and to Tokyo from the campaign just before the launch due to a surge in the number of coronavirus infection cases in the Japanese capital.

RELATED PHOTOS Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at parliamentary meeting Wednesday. | KYODO

Passengers line up waiting to board a bullet train on a platform at Tokyo Station on Aug. 7. | BLOOMBERG