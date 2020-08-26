The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 236 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, topping 200 for the first time since Sunday.

The figure came after the capital confirmed 182 cases a day earlier, bringing the total number of cases confirmed nationwide to 716, with the daily count standing below 1,000 for four straight days.

Among 182 people who were newly confirmed positive on Tuesday, 49 were in their 20s, 33 each in their 30s and 40s, and 25 in their 50s. Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients in Tokyo stood at 34 as of Tuesday, down by four from the previous day.

The cumulative death toll linked to the virus across the nation increased by 14 Tuesday to 1,230. Of the new fatalities, three each were confirmed in Kanagawa and Osaka prefectures, two in Tokyo, and one each in Ibaraki, Chiba, Aichi, Kyoto, Fukuoka and Okinawa prefectures.

RELATED PHOTOS People walk in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Aug. 20. | KYODO