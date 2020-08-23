The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 212 new cases of the novel coronavirus, topping 200 for the fourth straight day.

The single-day figure, compared with 256 confirmed the previous day, brought Tokyo’s cumulative total to 19,333, the highest among the nation’s 47 prefectures.

The number of patients with severe symptoms and who were hospitalized in Tokyo stood at 39, two more people than Saturday, according to the metropolitan government.

Some health experts have recently suggested that a resurgence of infections already hit its peak in late July. still the Japanese capital, which has a population of nearly 14 million, has kept its alert for the coronavirus pandemic at the highest of four levels, meaning “infections are spreading.”

The metropolitan government has requested that establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues close by 10 p.m. until the end of August to reduce the risk of infection.

The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

