Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to work Wednesday after a three-day summer break that included a hospital visit, leading to speculation he is suffering ill health.

“I got a checkup a day before yesterday to make absolutely sure I’m healthy,” he told reporters. “I’m getting back to work now, and I hope to keep working hard. Thank you.”

He walked off, without responding to reporters’ follow-up questions about the checkup.

Speculation about the 65-year-old’s health has been swirling after he spent more than seven hours at Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Monday. The visit followed a recent magazine report that said he vomited blood in July.

A hospital source said Abe underwent tests Monday as a follow-up to a checkup he underwent in June.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday. | KYODO

Some members of Cabinet and others close to Abe have expressed concern that the prime minister has been showing signs of exhaustion after months leading the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe worked for nearly 150 days straight from late January through late June and took three days off last month.

He remained in Tokyo for all six days spent away from his duties in July and August as the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has requested residents refrain from traveling outside the capital on summer vacations to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Almost a third of the total infections in Japan have been reported in Tokyo.

In his previous stint as prime minister, Abe abruptly resigned from his post in 2007 due to an intestinal disease called ulcerative colitis but said later he had overcome the illness with the help of a new drug. He returned as leader in 2012.

Concerns that his physical health may be worsening come as the virus spreads throughout the country, slamming the economy his government had previously touted as a success. Polls show the public is unimpressed with his management of the crisis, but Abe has rebuffed opposition calls for a new session of the Diet to debate virus policy.

Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said the premier should explain his physical condition.

“Is it interfering with his ability to carry out his public duties?” Azumi said. “Can he not stand up to questioning in the Diet? It would be good for him to explain in his own words.”