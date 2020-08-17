Some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party established Monday a lawmakers’ group for promoting surveys of the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

The lawmakers’ group is led by Executive Acting LDP Secretary-General Tomomi Inada and Hiroshi Yamada, a member of the House of Councillors.

The group aims to introduce a bill to parliament at its next session to implement a marine survey of the islands in the East China Sea.

The move comes at a time when Chinese coast guard ships have in recent years repeatedly intruded into Japanese waters near the islands.

Japan last conducted a survey of the islands, administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing, in 1979.