The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 161 coronavirus infections Monday, marking a three-week low, but the start of the new work week following the Bon summer holidays has rekindled worries over a rise in fresh infections across the country in the coming days.

The figure, which was the lowest since 131 infections were confirmed on July 27, pushed the cumulative tally in the capital to 17,875, with 340 deaths. The positive results came after 2,780 tests were conducted Friday.

The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning infections are spreading. Karaoke venues and drinking establishments that serve alcohol are also being asked to close by 10 p.m. until the end of this month.

The nationwide tally of new infections rose by 1,019 on Sunday to 56,851, according to Kyodo News calculations.