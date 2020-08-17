Tenri University in Nara Prefecture said Monday it has confirmed 24 players in its rugby club have been infected with the coronavirus, leading to the suspension of team activities.

According to university officials and the Nara Prefectural Government, the 24 infected players have exhibited mild or no symptoms. All 168 rugby players that represent the club reside in a university dormitory in the western city of Tenri.

Fifty-five players as well as six coaches and staff have tested negative for the virus, while the remaining 89 team members will be tested soon, according to the officials.

The prefectural government suspects infections spread among the players due to their close living quarters and because they come into physical contact when tackling at training.

The team has not played against other clubs since March, and social distancing measures were taken at the dorm’s cafeteria, according to the university.

The club, established in 1925, is known as a college rugby superpower in Japan, producing many players that went on to represent the national team.