Nikkei surges to six-month high of 23,199 in early trading

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Thursday, with the Nikkei briefly rising to its highest intraday level since late February on higher U.S. shares and the yen’s weakness amid global economic recovery hopes.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average jumped 354.99 points, or 1.55 percent, from Wednesday to 23,198.95. The broader Topix index of all first section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 17.15 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,622.68.

Gainers were led by precision instrument, mining, and glass and ceramics product issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar was trading at ¥106.82-86 compared with ¥106.86-96 in New York and ¥106.78-80 in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1794-1794 and ¥125.99-126.00 against $1.1779-1789 and ¥125.93-126.03 in New York and $1.1748-1749 and ¥125.45-49 in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.