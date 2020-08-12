Kanagawa Prefecture suspends its TikTok account

Kanagawa Prefecture suspended its account on the TikTok social media app last week, Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa revealed Tuesday.

Concerns have not been wiped out over the leaking of personal information, Kuroiwa told a news conference.

The prefecture also made its 78 posts on the platform private.

Kanagawa entered an agreement on cooperation with ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese firm behind the app. In November last year, the prefecture started posting videos such as ones promoting its efforts in line with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs.

But the prefecture had been unable to make posts since April this year as it was busy dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“I will make a decision based on the central government’s moves,” Kuroiwa said regarding future plans.